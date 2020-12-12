We are with you Jack: Time to reach new heights in cricket

OPINION

GOOD onya Jack Wood.

You didn’t have the best all-round Big Bash League debut but you sure made an impression.

As a Laidley-bred cricketer with multiple talents, you just need more higher level opportunities.

In Friday night’s BBL debut, you smacked a no-ball for four, crash-tackled the stumps getting run out for two and dropped a misjudged catch playing against the Melbourne Stars in Canberra.

You also got hit for consecutive sixes by T20 specialist Glenn Maxell.

But as a skilful, thinking 23-year-old cricketer, you got your revenge bowling out the dangerous Stars captain.

That memorable moment came after you snared the wicket of Ben Dunk off your first delivery in the Big Bash League.

That was terrific stuff Jack.

Your quirky left-arm wrist deliveries that we see each weekend when you play for the Ipswich Hornets had the BBL commentators in a spin.

They were trying to analyse the way you release the ball before deceiving batsmen with your generally slow spinners.

The commentators were also trying to figure out what trade you were in, unaware you are an electrician.

But the ultimate compliment was being spoken about in the same sentence as another Laidley product, former international cricketer Andy Bichel.

Maybe one day soon, you can play for the Queensland Bulls and impress like ‘Bic’ did many times.

Growing up in Laidley and attending Ipswich Grammar School have provided a fantastic foundation for your cricketering progress Jack.

Hopefully the selectors have seen enough promise to give you more future opportunities to flourish.

Being a tall and powerful cricketer, you deserve to reach new heights Jack.

Stay positive and keep learning.

Ipswich Hornets spinning all-rounder Jack Wood. Picture: David Lems

In a chat during last weekend’s Queensland Premier League T20 match, you said your main goal this weekend was to learn from the more established cricketers.

No doubt last night was a major step in the right direction. And it was terrific seeing you relaxed and smiling the BBL dugout waiting to bat.

Everyone in the Ipswich area, especially in Laidley and at the Hornets, are right behind you Jack.

You come from a proud and supportive country family.

As a cricket fan who covered Andy Bichel’s career for many years, I wish you well too Jack.

I can see many similarities in your down-to-earth but determined approach to cricket.