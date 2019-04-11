Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
We are not addressing the issue of climate change
We are not addressing the issue of climate change
Your Story

Animals jump off climate change cliff as we do nothing

bmuir
by
11th Apr 2019 11:17 AM

It's a shocking image to be privy to; watching a walrus climb a rock cliff... and then fall to its death.

This is footage that was featured in the Netflix documentary, Our Planet, and it is happening, because of climate change.

These desperate marine animals are driven away from their natural habitats and, as a consequence, are trying to adapt to shelter elsewhere. Disturbingly, they are falling to their death as a result.

The only thing sadder than this footage are people (namely politicians) who think we should maintain the status quo so power, money and economies are buoyant at the detriment to our planet.

When the errors of our ways are not addressed, and those responsible are not held to account, we have lost our humanity.

More Stories

Show More
climate change our planet

Top Stories

    Developer’s bail changed to allow travel

    premium_icon Developer’s bail changed to allow travel

    Crime A high-profile developer charged with official corruption has had his bail conditions altered to allow him to travel overseas.

    • 11th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
    Warning to Ipswich to stop flushing 'number threes' with poo

    premium_icon Warning to Ipswich to stop flushing 'number threes' with poo

    Environment "It's the equivalent weight of 261 elephants"

    Popular shopping centre to get massive new playground

    premium_icon Popular shopping centre to get massive new playground

    Parenting Work on the $1.5 million park began this week

    Meet the family: the six faces competing for your vote

    premium_icon Meet the family: the six faces competing for your vote

    Politics The federal Election has been called for May 18 but who to vote for?

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:45 PM