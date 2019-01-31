We all need to be a bit more like Ernest

MR INCREDIBLE: Ernest Chesterton was name 2019 Lockyer Valley Citizen of the Year. Mr Chesterton is heavily involved in the community, and yesterday celebrated 39 years of involvement with the scouting movement.

EVERY community needs an Ernest, according to Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan.

So much so, Ernest Chesterton was named the Lockyer Valley Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day celebrations in Gatton.

Cr Milligan said Ernie's nomination form was an impressive 68 pages of photos, awards, certificates and newspaper articles.

"You will struggle to find a more deserving winner than Ernie Chesterton," she said.

"Ernie is driven by his true love of helping others and his community."

He is heavily involved in the Scouting movement and previously gave up much of his time to the Forest Hill Cricket Club, Lutheran Church and Blue Care.

Citizen of the Year Ernest Chesterton and Trevor Eales - who nominated Ernest. Dominic Elsome

Mr Chesterton said he was overwhelmed by the award.

"It came as a hell of a shock - I didn't know what to say, I was totally unprepared," he said.

"I couldn't even think of a lot of the things I had done towards achieving this award."

At 83-years-young, he spends most of his time assisting others in one way or another, whether it's helping the elderly around the home or in their yard, or teaching young scouts important life lessons.

He hoped to use his award to encourage others to be more kind to those around them.

"Help other people at all times, particularly those less fortunate than yourself," he said.

He made a special thanks to Trevor Eales, who nominated him for the award.

Mr Chesterton helped Trevor, who is battling cancer, lay nearly two kilometres of fencing on his property.

"I have to give thanks, because no one has ever bothered about me," Mr Chesterton said.

Despite the huge honour, he was still humble about his incredible volunteering.

"I'm not looking for any heroics or anything like that, I'm just here to do my job," he said.