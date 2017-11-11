Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Wayward father went 'off the rails' after drug dalliance

Patu will be eligible for parole in 2019.
Patu will be eligible for parole in 2019. FACEBOOK
John Weekes
by

A FATHER went "off the rails” and dabbled in the dark world of drug supply.

Police stopped Wayne Shute Patu in June 2015 and found drugs in a car he was in.

Police analysed the Ipswich man's phone.

Incriminating messages led to Patu facing charges of drug supply and unlawfully supplying a weapon.

"You have gone off the rails - if I can put it that way - in a bad way,” Justice Helen Bowskill said on Friday.

But she said Patu, 39, also had the support and love of his family and friends.

"You have great motivation in turning your life around.”

Justice Bowskill encouraged Patu to keep up rehabilitation efforts.

The court heard Patu was drug-dependent at the time of the offences.

Patu was one of two men who stormed a North Booval home in June 2015 and threatened a man with a loaded rifle.

In relation to that, Patu previously pleaded guilty to 21 charges including armed robbery in company.

At Ipswich District Court two weeks ago, he was sentenced to eight years jail.

Justice Bowskill added 12 months to his jail sentence on Friday.

But she did not change Patu's existing parole eligibility date in October 2019.

Patu shook his lawyer's hand and seemed relieved after the sentencing. -NewsRegional

Topics:  armed robbery brisbane court drugs ipswich court ipswich crime justice helen bowskill north booval wayne shute patu

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Ipswich women Taking Shape seriously

Ipswich women Taking Shape seriously

New women's fashion outlet opens at Riverlink

Six things to do this weekend

THE big man in the red suit will be stopping in at the RSPCA this weekend to meet with all the good dogs from the region.

What's on in Ipswich

Qld party leaders: Their best answers to stupid questions

CRUCIAL QUESTIONS: Who would win in a fight, one horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?

Someone had to bring some joy into this election campaign...

premium_icon REGIONAL EXODUS: Voters rushing away from major parties

Pauline Hanson's One Nation vote could decide a number of regional seats.

Exclusive poll of seats that could decide election

Local Partners