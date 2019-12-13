Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former deputy prime minister Wayne Swan was one of a number of people today appointed to boards for various State Government entities.
Former deputy prime minister Wayne Swan was one of a number of people today appointed to boards for various State Government entities.
Politics

Wayne Swan lands plum taxpayer funded role

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
13th Dec 2019 10:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER deputy prime minister and the current Labor national president Wayne Swan has been handed a plum role funded by the Queensland taxpayer. 

Mr Swan, the former federal treasurer, has been named a director on the board of the State Government-owned corporation Stanwell.

He is one of several people who have been placed on boards for various State Government entities which were announced today by Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Transport Minister Mark Bailey and Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham.

Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

But the appointments have been slammed by Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander who accused the Government of "stacking" boards with "Labor cronies".

"Jackie Trad has proved once again she doesn't know right from wrong," Mr Mander said.

"Appointing Labor mates to taxpayer-funded gigs doesn't pass the pub test.

"This is brazen political cronyism."Laurene Hull, a former Labor Candidate for Solomon in the Northern Territory, was appointed to CleanCo's Board.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said government-owned corporations and statutory authorities played a vital role in providing a range of services across the state.

"From bulk water and reliable electricity supplies, to the management of ports, railways and investments, these agencies have impacts on the lives of the more than five million people living in Queensland," she said.

labour lnp queensland government wayne swan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ratepayers fork out thousands to fix vandalism

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ratepayers fork out thousands to fix vandalism

        News A recent report has revealed the acts of vandalism that have occurred at Somerset council sites.

        Animal hospital overrun with wildlife during ‘trauma’ season

        premium_icon Animal hospital overrun with wildlife during ‘trauma’ season

        News This year the fires and now these storms have aggravated the problems.

        Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        premium_icon Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        News Water is reportedly leaking through the roof following a freak storm.

        Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

        premium_icon Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

        Weather Queenslanders warned to expect more severe thunderstorms today