It’s over: Bennett-Seibold saga finally solved

Wayne Bennett is on his way to Redfern.

THE Wayne Bennett saga is finally over.

Bennett has coached his last game for the Broncos, with the seven-time NRL premiership winning mentor to leave Brisbane immediately.

Bennett will be replaced by South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold at the Broncos for the 2019 season while Bennett heads to the Rabbitohs.

After 25 seasons at the helm of the Red Hill franchise, Bennett's tenure is finally over following a bitter split with Broncos powerbrokes.

Last Friday, Bennett shocked the NRL after declaring he was ready to dig in and serve out the final year of his contract despite being heavily linked with an immediate move to South Sydney.

The Broncos were reluctant to sack Bennett, however the landscape changed dramatically over the weekend following Seibold's revelations Bennett had committed to join the Rabbitohs on December 3 before reneging.

Bennett, 68, was contracted to coach the Broncos in 2019, however the club was keen to move him on to avoid any destabilising drama next year.

Seibold signed a four-year deal with Brisbane from 2020, but will now link with the Broncos in the coming weeks on a five-year tenure that will keep him at the club until at least 2023.

Bennett's immediate move brings an end to one of the greatest associations in rugby league history.

Anthony Seibold will leave the Rabbitohs a year early. Picture: Brett Costello

Bennett was Brisbane's foundation coach in 1988 and guided the club to all six of its premierships, the last coming in 2006.

He left the Broncos in 2009 to coach the Dragons, where he won a seventh title, and Knights, before returning to Brisbane in 2015.

The Broncos qualified for the NRL grand final in Bennett's first year back at the club, but lost an epic all-Queensland decider to the Cowboys in extra-time.

Bennett was keen to remain as head coach of the Broncos beyond 2019, but the club's reluctance to extend his tenure lead him strike a deal with the Rabbitohs.

He refused to depart Brisbane early before the relationship eventually became untenable.

