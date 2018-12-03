Bennett won’t launch legal action against Broncos

Coach Wayne Bennett during the Brisbane Broncos training session in Brisbane, Wednesday, August 22, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Coach Wayne Bennett during the Brisbane Broncos training session in Brisbane, Wednesday, August 22, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Wayne Bennett has ruled out legal action against the Broncos after learning of his sacking on social media.

News Corporation can reveal Bennett will receive an estimated payout of $300,000 related to his image rights, but he will not be paid a cent of his actual Broncos football deal due to a series of alleged contract breaches.

Broncos lawyers spent hours on Sunday navigating through the legal minefield of Bennett's termination following explosive revelations the Brisbane super coach was contacting players at his future employer, South Sydney.

It is understood Bennett's Broncos salary had two components - his football contract and an intellectual-property component related to his worth for the club in Brisbane's marketing and corporate spheres.

The terms of Bennett's settlement are confidential but the 68-year-old will leave Red Hill with a major six-figure payout ahead of what shapes as the final contract of his NRL career at the Rabbitohs.

While the straight swap will be formalised today when Anthony Seibold starts at Brisbane, Bennett will not be at Redfern. He remains in Brisbane today but plans to be at South Sydney later in the week.

Despite months of turbulence amid the most toxic coaching saga in Brisbane's 30-year history, Bennett did not see his sacking coming.

Incredibly, he learnt of his termination via Twitter.

Convinced there would be no bombshell developments, Bennett left his mobile phone at home as he headed to Southbank to spend the day with his disabled son Justin.

While Bennett was lunching with his family, his phone went unanswered as Brisbane chief executive Paul White - whom he has known for 34 years - made several attempts to ring the super coach, finally leaving a voice message.

Bennett arrived home around 4pm - still unaware of his sacking and an impending press conference involving White and chairman Karl Morris to publicly announce his departure.

Upon walking in the door, Bennett's partner checked social media and informed the seven-time premiership-winner of breaking news reports of his sacking.

By 6pm, Bennett was in pyjamas and in a deflated but pragmatic mood, admitting on Friday there was a possibility he could be sacked after he called a press conference to declare he was staying at Red Hill.

After six months of explosive claims and counterclaims, Bennett will leave quietly.

Despite the potential stain to his reputation over the sad and bitter exit, Bennett has no intention of suing the Broncos. He is reluctant to go through the mental anguish of a protracted legal battle with the Broncos club he served for 25 seasons and just wants to focus on a fresh start at South Sydney.

"I'm really pleased it's all resolved and that I can join this great club with a free mind, knowing I did the right thing by the fans, staff and players," he said in a Souths statement.

"I'm really looking forward to being at South Sydney and working with the players, staff, board and all of the members.

"It's a wonderful club, South Sydney, and I feel privileged to have the chance to coach this team."

