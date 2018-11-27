Bennett sets record straight on coaching stand-off

Wayne Bennett is digging his heels in at Brisbane.

RUSSELL Crowe shapes as Souths' final hope of fast-tracking Wayne Bennett's exit from Brisbane as the super coach hit back at explosive claims he backstabbed the Broncos.

Bennett told News Corp Australia he plans to report for the official start of Brisbane's pre-season on Monday - giving the Rabbitohs just five more days to engineer a straight swap with Anthony Seibold.

Can Russell Crowe help orchestrate a civil swap?

Should South Sydney fail to broker a compensation deal by the weekend, Bennett will push on with his aim to win a seventh premiership at Brisbane in his farewell season at Red Hill in 2019.

Rabbitohs hierarchy were stunned by the Red Hill stalemate last Saturday, when Bennett - bracing for termination - was advised by Broncos chairman Karl Morris that he would honour his deal next season.

Broncos bosses have decided they will not sack Bennett, nor rubber-stamp a $1 million payout.

That has upped the ante on the Rabbitohs, who contacted Brisbane powerbrokers almost three weeks ago outlining their desire to release Seibold and bring Bennett to Redfern before Christmas.

Well-placed sources say when the Rabbitohs blindsided the dithering Seibold by approaching Bennett, Souths owner Crowe backed the club to do whatever it took to snare the super coach.

Now the Hollywood megastar is the key to ending the messy Bennett-Seibold standoff.

With the Broncos refusing to offer a severance package, Crowe must decide whether to ratify and fund a full payout, plus any fresh deal for Bennett at Souths next year - an outlay of around $2 million.

Bennett was rocked by allegations he planned to be in charge of the Rabbitohs from Monday, claiming he made no such promise.

"I never agreed to be coaching Souths on December 3," he said.

"When Shane Richardson (Souths general manager) recently flew to England (where Bennett was coaching the British team against the Kiwis), I said it was my preference for everything to be finalised by that date so we all had clarity.

"That was the day I was starting back at the Broncos.

"I didn't want to be at the Broncos for a few days, only to be told I was being moved on to South Sydney.

"I'm due back at the Broncos on Monday and that's where I plan to be."

Broncos and Souths chiefs have been privately attempting to thrash out a complex settlement, but they didn't bank on Bennett digging his heels in.

Anthony Seibold has been taking Souths training this week.

The Rabbitohs potentially have more to lose than the Broncos next season because Bennett has the support of the dressing room and never wanted to leave, while Seibold rejected a Souths extension.

For that reason, the Rabbitohs won't give up on an immediate swap, but Bennett insists he won't be falling on his sword at Brisbane to solve another club's issues.

"Nothing has changed for me," he said.

"I've agreed to coach Souths from 2020, so it was always my intention to be at the Broncos next year.

"Until I'm told otherwise, I'm committed to honouring my deal with the Broncos."