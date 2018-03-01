When Wayne Bennett told the Broncos to ‘**** off’

It is impossible to imagine Brisbane without Bennett. (Jono Searle)

WAYNE Bennett has opened up about the day he walked away from the Broncos, revealing how high-level crisis talks changed his mind about taking charge of Queensland's flagship club.

The Broncos will celebrate their 30th anniversary next Thursday when Bennett attempts to mastermind another victory in Brisbane's 2018 season-opener against the Dragons at Kogarah.

Bennett is the single, indomitable strand linking Brisbane's past to its present, coaching the Broncos in their premiership debut on March 6, 1988 - a remarkable 44-10 flogging of Manly at Lang Park.

During the Broncos' three-decade existence, there has been no more influential figure than Bennett, who presided over each of the six premierships that sit in the foyer of their new $27 million training facility.

But Bennett's Broncos almost never happened.

Wayne Bennett as Raiders coach back in 1987.

Today, the master coach details one of the most explosive chapters in Broncos history - the day he told Brisbane powerbrokers to "piss off" after months of dithering in tense contract negotiations in 1987.

At the time, Bennett, who had a four-year deal with the Canberra Raiders, secretly agreed to return to Brisbane.

Broncos founding fathers Paul Morgan, Barry Maranta, Gary Balkin and Steve Williams had promised to sort out a severance package but Bennett was left furious when they failed to contact the Raiders.

Paul Morgan (left) had to work hard to convince Bennett.

"There was quite a few things I didn't like about the deal. To be honest with you, I almost never coached the Broncos," Bennett said.

"I had agreed to coach Brisbane but it was subject to me getting out of my four-year deal with Canberra.

"I didn't feel comfortable walking out on a contract but it was important to me because it was a Queensland team and I was keen to come home with my family, no question.

"The Brisbane consortium assured me they would see Canberra to sort it out, so I went back to my job at Canberra, and Paul Morgan went overseas for business.

"Months and months went on and nothing happened. Brisbane never mentioned a word to Canberra. I wasn't sure where I stood.

QRL Chairman Bruce Hatcher also played a vital role. (Adam Head)

"That gave me the shits in a big way ... so I picked up the phone and told Brisbane to piss off, I'm not coming.

"They weren't giving me any guarantees. I thought stuff it, I'm not working for this organisation."

Amid Bennett's fury, Morgan, a wealthy stockbroker, made a mad dash home from overseas to settle their differences. Bruce Hatcher, now chairman of the Queensland Rugby League, played peacemaker.

"Bruce is a good mate of mine and he rang me and said, 'Paul wants to fly to Canberra to sort this out'," Bennett recalls.

"I said Bruce, 'I've made my mind up, I'm not coming home'.

"Bruce said, 'Wayne, I've never been to Canberra, I'd like a trip there so I'm coming down with Paul'. I said, 'Jesus Christ Bruce, this is ridiculous, come down but you won't be talking me out of it'."

The next day, Morgan arrived with a large thud on the door of Bennett's Canberra home.

"I opened the door and he's holding this huge box of port," Bennett says. "I said, 'What's the port for Paul?' He said, 'Wayne, I'm not leaving here until you sign for us'. He was bloody serious.

"He went on for hours. My head was spinning, so I said I need to go for a run and when I come back from my run, you will have my final decision.

"During my run, I thought about what it all meant. I knew down deep how much I wanted the job and I knew what it meant for my family, so when I got back I told Paul, 'OK, you've got me'.

"We shook hands and then Paul offered me a five per cent share in the Broncos.

Bennett with Wally Lewis after taking over in 1988.

"I said Paul, 'Rugby league clubs don't make money so I don't want a share in the Broncos'.

"Paul said, 'Wayne you are only in for the profits, you won't incur any losses'. Bruce insisted I take the share ... so I took it."

Bennett, who was 37 at the time, signed a three-year deal with Brisbane for $62,000 a season. It has proved the best money the club has ever spent.

Now, as he prepares for his 607th NRL game as Broncos coach against the Dragons, Bennett downplays his role in Brisbane's rise to become a $42 million empire and the code's most profitable club.

"The secret to the Broncos is this - we have stability and humility," he says.

"We have always had great stability to implement long-term plans. We know we won't win a competition every year but we have had very little turnover with coaches, players and chief executives.

"People on the outside looking in may think we are arrogant, but you won't meet anyone more humble than our great players like Allan Langer, Darren Lockyer and Shane Webcke.

"Humility always drives the Broncos. We are there for the common man, the Queensland people. I always think about it - we are Queensland's team."