Benny’s got that new Bunny bounce

What else would Wayne Bennett be doing? (Phil Hillyard)

At 69, most blokes are happily retired. But not Wayne Bennett.

The NRL's oldest coach will kick off a new era at South Sydney this Saturday, and he says he can't wait to get cracking on his 33rd straight season coaching in the big league.

While none of the Bunnies' biggest names will be playing in the trial against Riverina, Bennett did confirm superstar Greg Inglis was scheduled to start running again on Wednesday as he recovers from a recent knee complication.

But Bennett already has a spring in his step, telling The Daily Telegraph he was excited to be making the trip south to start the next chapter in his long and illustrious career.

You’d think this would get old at some point. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

"I am going out. I am looking forward to seeing them play," Bennett said.

"I am looking forward to taking South Sydney to Albury.

"The last time I coached a team out there (Brisbane) played South Sydney in Albury in about 1993 in a pre-season game.

"It was a final of that preseason comp they used to run and Souths beat us.

"So this is my first trip back since then."

And Bennett laughed when asked if he could have imagined back then he'd still be coaching 26 years down the track: "No, I didn't. But anyway, I'm still here."

Bennett has named boom Brisbane recruit Corey Allan at fullback for the trial but had no hesitation confirming Inglis's future would be wearing the No.1 jumper.

"That is where he wants to play," Bennett said.

"I told him I was happy to play him where he wants to play."

Though Bennett said the club would not rush Inglis' return.

With the kick off to the NRL season now just a month away, there is little chance Inglis will play in the opening weeks.

Fellow recruits Cory Denniss, Bayley Sironen, Kurt Dillon, Rhys Kennedy and Jack Johns will all get a chance to impress the new coach.

Another interesting selection is Campbell Graham playing in the centres.

Bennett said he was still weighing up whether to keep the towering youngster on the wing or give Graham a shot at claiming Inglis' previous spot permanently.

The side also includes talented young hooker Billy Brittain.

Another player who has impressed Bennett throughout the preseason with his attitude and effort is young halfback Connor Tracey, who has overcome some serious injuries in his short career.

"Connor is quite a handy player," Bennett said of the 22-year-old.

"He has had three knee reconstructions over the last three years but he trains good.

"He puts in, I tell you. They all do. I have enjoyed the summer. The guys have been good to work with. They have all been training well. This is an exciting time of the year for all of us."

