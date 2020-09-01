Menu
Ipswich State High School footballer Waylon Fiaii is a powerhouse competitor.
Rugby League

Waylon's extra motivation on his arm, rich in Ipswich pride

David Lems
1st Sep 2020 2:00 PM
EVEN after scoring his first Langer Cup try, all versatile footballer Waylon Fiaii wanted to do was thank his Ipswich State High School teammates and coaches.

Such is his commitment to putting the team first, Fiaii had an Ipswich State High School emblem tattooed on his left arm just before the COVID sporting shutdown.

The former five-eight now playing lock or second row is a powerhouse performer.

That's why he deserved to barge over the line to score what was the winning play in last week's tenacious 6-4 victory over Wavell.

Preparing for Wednesday's semi-final against Palm Beach Currumbin, Fiaii was humble about his impact that secured Ipswich State High a belated top four spot.

"If felt good getting the try but tops for the boys for getting me into that position,'' he said.

Fiaii also appreciated the extra motivation his team received at the right time.

"I give the coaching staff credit for that, for telling the boys to muscle up and telling us we were softies, and going out there and showing that we are not soft,'' he said.

"They (Wavell) kept coming at us but we showed up for the whole 60 minutes.''

Fiaii's try was his first ever wearing the Ipswich strip.

Ipswich State High School footballer Waylon Fiaii has been a valuable player in this year’s Langer Cup competition.
Nicknamed "Max'', Fiaii joined the Ipswich State High School rugby league program in year 8.

"Since I was young and growing up in the system, I always wanted to put on a Langer Cup jersey,'' he said.

He played five-eight in last year's side that finished runners-up. This season, he's used his strength and ball handling skills better in the second row.

"I'm loving second row. I wouldn't mind going into lock if I have to,'' he said having turned 18 in April.

Waylon Fiaii has adapted well to his changing roles in the Ipswich State High School team.
While grateful for the support he has received at Ipswich State High, Fiaii also thanked his former Kruger State School primary school coach James.

"He drilled into me since I was young, to do the fitness and all that,'' Fiaii said.

Having grown up with Samoan heritage at Collingwood Park, he hopes to help his team conjure up more big plays in the semi-final.

Palm Beach Currumbin beat Ipswich 22-10 in the first round.

"They (PBC) like to counter punch straight away. They are a pretty smart football squad,'' Fiaii said, reflecting on lessons from that game.

"They are pretty physical as well.''

However, the 108kg Ipswich State High footballer knows what his team can deliver.

"We've got momentum, winning the past two games,'' he said.

"Even in that Keebra game (where Ipswich lost 22-16), in the second half we played brilliant.''

Wednesday's Langer Cup semi-final between Ipswich State High and Palm Beach Currumbin is being livestreamed on this QT website.

Tune in at 5.15pm to watch the game live if you have a QT digital subscription.



After finishing school, Fiaii wants to pursue a trade.

Whatever happens in Wednesday's semi-final, he will leave Ipswich State High carrying the tremendous pride displayed on his arm.

 

GAME DAY

Wednesday Langer Cup semi-finals at Langlands Park

4pm (2 v 3): Wavell SHS v Keebra Park SHS

5.15pm (1 v 4): Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Ipswich SHS

The matches are being livestreamed on this website.

