Waving his way to Christmas

Terry Gibson has been dressing up as Santa every day and waving to passing motorists on Smiths Road in Goodna. Rob Williams

IT DOESN'T always cost money to invigorate the Christmas spirit and one Goodna retiree is proving that one hand wave at a time.

Terry Gibson is a father and grandfather and after retiring earlier this year, decided he wanted to use his time to give back to the community this Christmas.

The army veteran and former truck driver sits out the front of his Smiths Road residence dressed as Santa every afternoon and said the response from the community had been heart-warming.

"It doesn't take much to give everyone a smile and I have families walk past and say hi and cars wave back, it's incredible to watch people's faces,” Terry said.

"I'd say 99 per cent of the cars that go past wave back or smile, there's only the odd person here and there who will give me the finger, but I don't care because I'm not doing it for them.

"My grand kids just love it too, they'll come out of an afternoon and sit on my lap and wave to everyone, so they're all in the spirit of it.”

Terry's daughter in-law Madison Smith said it was lovely to see all the happy people as a result of his actions.

"It's really nice to see Terry spread a bit of joy and the kids just love it,” Madison said.

"It's also made me realise just how many nice people there are around in the community, you sometimes forget that and it's nice to see how many people enjoy it.”

Despite not always being particularly festive, Terry admits he's gotten more into the Christmas spirit since retiring and believes it was something he would continue to do every year.

"I've come out here some days just knackered because of my back pain, but once you get out there and see a kid smile, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Terry will continue to sit outside his home on Smiths Road, Goodna up until Christmas Eve.