Waugh fined and jockey disqualified for animal cruelty

Prominent trainer Kim Waugh has been fined heavily and jockey Serg Lisnyy was banned in their animal welfare hearing.

Jockey Serg Lisnyy has been disqualified for six months for committing an act of cruelty on a horse conditioned by prominent trainer Kim Waugh, who was slapped with more than $14,000 in fines for her role in the incident.

The pair fronted a stewards' inquiry on Thursday afternoon to answer a string of animal cruelty charges stemming from a trackwork incident in March this year.

Both parties were charged over Lisnyy's use of spurs on maiden galloper Tarsus which resulted in the horse sustaining injuries that led to "a significant number of lacerations".

Racing NSW chief steward Marc Van Gestel said during the inquiry they found there was no intent from either party to injure the horse, however both were responsible for ensuring the horse's welfare.

Waugh was not present at trackwork on the morning of the incident but had instructed roller spurs to be used on the unraced gelding.

Waugh's lawyer Wayne Pasterfield described the incident as "a perfect storm of unfortunate accidents".

He asked for Waugh's genuine remorse and concern for the horse's welfare to be considered when handing down a verdict as well as her good standing in the industry.

Kim Waugh with husband Mark Waugh at the Magic Millions sales.

She pleaded guilty to charges of failing to exercise reasonable care and/or supervision to Tarsus to prevent an act of cruelty at trackwork at March 20 and failing to report the breach.

Waugh was fined $10,000, reduced to $7500 due to her good record, for the first charge and $6000 for failing to report the breach.

The second charge was reduced from $8000.

A third guilty plea was also put forward for an improper conduct towards the complainant at her stable. She was fined a further $750.

Lisnyy faced the more serious offences of committing an act of cruelty to Tarsus by using spurs in a manner that mistreated the horse as well as using spurs that were not blunt and in a manner that was excessive or improper.

Serg Lisnyy was disqualified for six months.

While he pleaded not guilty to all charges, he was found to be at fault for the three offences.

Stewards accepted that Lisnyy had no intention to harm Tarsus during the gallop but Van Gestel said that despite this "as a consequence of his act, the horse was mistreated".

Van Gestel added "we take matters of horse welfare with the utmost of importance".

Stewards took into account the fact Lisnyy was genuinely remorseful and good record when handing down their sentence.

Lisnyy was undecided whether he would appeal the severity of the sentence but has until Monday to make a decision.

