Watoto Choir heads to Springfield in May

Watoto Children's Choir: You can see the Watoto Children's Choir in Springfield on May 19 at the Westside Community Care organised All Properties Group Greater Springfield Family Fun Day.

DON'T miss your chance to hear the soulful voices of the Watoto Children's Choir performing at Robelle Domain during the All Properties Group Greater Springfield Family Fun Day on May 19.

The family fun day organised by Westside Community Care will help the choir raise money for Watoto villages in Uganda.

WCC pastor Phil Cutcliffe said in the seventh year of the event he was hoping to raise $2500 for the choir and $7500 for the Greater Springfield community.

Watoto Children's Choirs have travelled the world since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa's orphans and widows.

In 1994 Watoto Child Care Ministries was born out of Watoto Chruch. It started when eight orphans and a widow were given the opportunity to become a new family.

Watoto has now grown to become a renowned beacon of hope and an example of true transformation in Africa, providing holistic, residential care for over 4,000 orphaned and vulnerable children including former child soldiers and those born to rebel leaders during the civil war.

Some of the children have gone on to become lawyers, teachers, computer scientists, journalists, farmers, doctors, and are impacting society positively as a result.

The Watoto Children's Choir will perform at Robelle Domain in May.

Each child in the Watoto Children's Choir has suffered the loss of one or both parents and now lives in a Watoto village.

Along with the Watoto Choir there will be market stalls and Big Show Queensland fun rides for the kids during the family fun day.

About 5000 people attended last year's event, which is free entry with donations taken for the Watoto Choir.

Organiser Tannya Paterson urged everyone to bring their blanket, chair, picnic and enjoy the free performances on offer.

"There's something for everybody at the family fun day," she said.

The day starts at 3pm and finishes at 7pm with a fireworks display.

There will also be 22 performances in the Dance Up Competition.

In it's 10th year the dance competition will see two divisions, junior and secondary perform to win prizes donated by generous sponsor Sang Natural Health.

The event relies on volunteers and more are needed to help on the day, contact Tannya Paterson on 0432 045 566 to volunteer or sign up your dance group in the competition.

You can donate money to the Watoto Choir at wccare.org.au