Waterworx focus on winter training after epic pool efforts

Waterworx Swimming Club squad members Doug Weaver and Isla Martin enjoyed a swag of medal success in recent competitions.

WITH rapidly emerging swimmers like Doug Weaver and Isla Martin in his Waterworx squad, coach Peter Cherry has every reason to fire up the club’s winter program.

Preparing to welcome back his rising talents after a three-week break, Cherry shared in the frustrations many sporting mentors and officials endured during the COVID restrictions.

“Hopefully that COVID stays away,’’ Cherry said, optimistic of more settled indoor training sessions during the cooler months.

However, the experienced coach had plenty to keep him focused after a series of outstanding performances during the Waterworx club’s 2020/2021 season.

Met West regional swim team captain Weaver, 12, led the way with multiple successes in all four strokes at club and school level.

His incredible endurance was highlighted recently when he contested 29 races over five days.

Competing at the prestigious Jess Schipper club meet over the weekend, he collected five gold and five silver medals from his 10 events.

At the Queensland State School Championships that followed, Weaver took on another massive program over three days.

Weaver made three finals, won seven medals and contested two relays among his 16 swims.

“He PB’ed nearly every day,’’ Cherry said.

He was expected back in the pool this week after a short break during the school holidays.

Martin, 11, also impressed at last month’s Jess Schipper meet at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

She won gold in the 50m and 100m butterfly and recorded six personal bests from her seven events.

One of those was a huge 11.58 second PB in the 200m individual medley.

“She did a pretty good job at the end of the season,’’ Cherry said.



Other Waterworx swimmers contesting recent events include Piper Howard, 10, Luna Quevedo-Carreon, 12, and Samuel Kienzl, also 12.

They also achieved some personal best results in individual and relay events.

Cherry hopes to work with a dedicated junior squad during the winter where the focus is on training and gym sessions with no major competitions until July/August.

“They made a lot of progress,’’ Cherry said of his most promising swimmers of the future.

