Waterways brace for busy Australia Day weekend

WITH crowds of boaties and campers set to descend upon southeast Queensland lakes this Australia Day long weekend, Seqwater urges people heading to the water to keep their safety a priority.

Seqwater principal compliance officer Amber Blake said the bulk water authority would be working with Queensland Police and other agencies to ramp up patrols during the busy period.

Ms Blake said despite warning signs, patrols and safety awareness campaigns, risky behaviour was still being witnessed at Seqwater’s lakes and parks.

“At Moogerah Dam for example, we regularly have to remind people to not jump off rocks within a gorge area as it’s very dangerous behaviour,” Ms Blake said.

“The last thing we want to see is a serious injury due to people taking these kinds of unnecessary risks.”

While some unsafe behaviour continued to be an issue, Ms Blake said the summer holiday period had also shown some positive signs of lake visitors playing it safe.

“We’ve certainly noticed an increased number of young children wearing life jackets while on board vessels, which is pleasing to see,” she said.

“It indicates parents and boaties understand and comply with this safety requirement while out on the water – we hope to see this continue right through 2020.”

Ms Blake took the opportunity to also remind water users of the increased risk of submerged objects due to continued dry conditions.

“Lower lake levels mean people have to remain vigilant of possible underwater hazards when boating on or swimming in lakes,” she said.

“Many lakes are now smaller and shallower due to ongoing dry conditions, so it’s important for lake visitors to play it safe and not become complacent.

“Even if people have visited Seqwater’s lakes before, conditions may have changed.”

Seqwater is urging visitors to remember to play it safe in local waterways and visit www.seqwater.com.au for the latest recreation and safety notices before leaving the house.