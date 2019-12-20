Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dropping water levels at Wivenhoe Dam
Dropping water levels at Wivenhoe Dam
News

Water wise message for Somerset and Lockyer Valley residents

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

URBAN Utilities and Seqwater have urged Somerset and Lockyer Valley residents to save water this summer.

While water restrictions are not yet required, residents and businesses are encouraged to reduce their water use in any way they can.

The water supply schemes in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset are not connected to the southeast Queensland water grid and rely on their own local treatment plants.

Seqwater spokesman Mike Foster said increases in water usage during hot, dry weather placed additional pressure on t local water treatment plants.

“We’re particularly encouraging residents in the Lowood, Esk and Kilcoy water supply schemes to reduce their water consumption over summer,” he said.

“Although water for these towns is sourced from major dams, we need to manage demand to avoid exceeding capacity of the local treatment plants during peak periods.”

Seqwater is closely monitoring Jimna’s water source, Yabba Creek, via the water level at the Big Hole, as it may drop quickly.

If the Big Hole drops to 8m below normal operating level, Seqwater will begin supplementing the water supply with tankers.

The township of Linville is now supplied by tankers, while Seqwater builds a new water treatment plant.

Urban Utilities spokesman Michelle Cull said residents could save water with simple methods.

“Avoid watering between 8am and 4pm, mulch your garden to retain moisture, and water less often but for a little longer to encourage deeper root growth,” she said.

“Inside, you can reduce your water use by taking shorter showers, turning the tap off while brushing your teeth, and only doing full loads in the dishwasher or washing machine.

Water saving tips can be found the Urban Utilities website.

dam levels droughts lockyer valley somerset region waterwise
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s jail anguish after partner’s hit run death

        premium_icon Man’s jail anguish after partner’s hit run death

        Crime Hit and run victim Julie Thomsen’s ex-partner James Hurinui refused bail to comfort his children

        UPDATE: Police rule out firearms in investigation

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police rule out firearms in investigation

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the scene at 8:30am.

        PM retreats while country is in national crisis

        premium_icon PM retreats while country is in national crisis

        Letters to the Editor Not since when the Japanese were on our doorstep have we seen a prime minister...

        ‘I’ll kill him’ angry uncle’s outburst in court

        premium_icon ‘I’ll kill him’ angry uncle’s outburst in court

        Crime No bail for volatile man wanting to attend dead relative’s funeral