Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A water truck similar to one depicted here was stolen in Coominya recently.
A water truck similar to one depicted here was stolen in Coominya recently. QPS
Crime

Water truck latest target for vehicle thieves

Emma Clarke
by
23rd Oct 2018 1:05 PM

LOWOOD police are looking for information in relation to a break and enter at Coominya on the weekend.

A water cart truck with a white cab with sign-writing on the side relating to the hire company was stolen from the property.

Lowood Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said other incidents have also recently occurred in the Lowood and Fernvale areas involving theft from vehicles.

"It is important that people lock their cars, remove valuables from sight, be vigilant, and contact PoliceLink with information or to report crimes," he said. "

A lot of such crimes are opportunistic, where offenders prey on easy targets such as unlocked vehicles."

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.
 

Related Items

coominya crime ipswich crime lowood police qps vehicel theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    First the rain and now the heat

    First the rain and now the heat

    Weather Five days this week will see Ipswich enjoy - or not - temperatures above the 30 degree mark.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 3:00 PM
    Suburban haunted house opens this Halloween

    premium_icon Suburban haunted house opens this Halloween

    News How to get the fright of your life

    • 23rd Oct 2018 3:00 PM
    Young winner's time to shine at Ipswich business awards

    premium_icon Young winner's time to shine at Ipswich business awards

    Business The future looks bright for local business in Ipswich

    Drivers warned off unleaded, E10, premium and diesel

    Drivers warned off unleaded, E10, premium and diesel

    News If you can wait to fill up, you should

    • 23rd Oct 2018 2:44 PM

    Local Partners