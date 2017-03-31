WATER SHORTAGE: Treatment plants offline

WATER treatment plants in the Scenic Rim are out of action prompting stern warnings to residents, not to waste water.

The supply of drinking water is limited and the Scenic Rim Regional Council has warned residents not to use water for cleaning.

The water treatment plants are all offline and will likely stay that way for the next few days.

Mayor Greg Christensen told ABC radio residents should put the washing off for a few days.

"Please only use your tap water for drinking and basic personal hygiene, put off the washing for a few days, everything you can do to put off using that water will be priceless to our community," he told ABC radio.

Beaudesert has reached record flood levels.

The Logan River at Beaudesert is now falling after reaching a peak of 14.86 just before 3.30am but much of the region has been covered in water.