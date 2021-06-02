Water to taste different for 60 per cent of Brisbane

Seqwater is about to embark on repairs on a major water pipeline servicing about 60 per cent of Ipswich and Brisbane.

Ipswich and Brisbane residents might notice something a little bit off with their water supply this weekend, as a massive pipeline delivering 400 million litres of water a day is shut down for repairs.

A $1.5 million upgrade is due to begin this week at Barnes Hill, just up the road from the Mount Crosby Treatment Plant.

A 4km section of pipes will be shut down so that four vales can be replaced. The valves have reached the end of their service life.

Minister for Water, Glenn Butcher said the pipeline supplies about 60 per cent of the water supply for both Ipswich and Brisbane.

"This work demonstrates our focus on investing in water infrastructure and the longevity of the SEQ Water Grid," he said.

Mr Butcher said Seqwater would carry out the first stage of the work this weekend, where a trial will be carried out which will involve temporarily isolating the pipes to carry out network checks to help plan the works.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said Seqwater and Urban Utilities were working together to ensure water supply was maintained during the trial and subsequent valve replacement works.

Residents in suburbs across Ipswich and Brisbane will receive water from another source during the works at Barnes Hill.

About 27 suburbs across Ipswich and Brisbane will be affected.

Mr Brennan said other parts of the network would be diverted to minimise the impact on residents and businesses, although some people may notice their water has a slightly different taste or smell.

The water will still be safe to drink.

No homes or businesses should experience a loss of water at any stage.

Following the trial, a date will be set for the valve replacement project in July.

For more information and the list of suburbs that may see potential impacts visit www.seqwater.com.au/project/barnes-hill or www.urbanutilities.com.au/BarnesHill

If residents or businesses experience any issues with their water supply, they can contact Urban Utilities Faults and Emergencies on 13 23 64.

