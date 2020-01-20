WATER SECURITY: Study underway to secure future resources

NEEDED: Irrigators are calling for more water options in the Lockyer Valley. Photo: File.

A NEW Water Demand Study is underway, and aims to improve the security of water resources going into the future.

The Lockyer Valley & Somerset Water Collaborative is inviting agriculture and industry water users in the region to learn about the study at a series of public information meetings to be held at the end of January and start of February.

Sessions will be held in both the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions, facilitated by consultants Jacobs Australia, so that irrigators and businesses can assess the opportunities and benefits for them under the New Water project.

Agricultural landholders with dry blocks are also advised to attend a meeting to assess if the project has availability for their prospects for future production.

Funding for this project has been provided by the Queensland Government Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, through the $30 million Maturing the Infrastructure Pipeline Program.

This program assists councils with their strategic planning for infrastructure priorities and develop business cases for projects that will boost economic growth and jobs.

Lockyer Valley & Somerset Water Collaborative chairman Stephen Robertson said getting the demand study right was vital to ensuring a detailed business case could be prepared to justify bringing new water into the region.

"These expressions of interest are non-binding and will go a long way in determining likely volumes and price points, and clusters of water users which could help in reducing capital project costs," Mr Robertson said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said that engagement with water users at the sessions would be a key factor in building drought resilience for the region.

"We know there are farmers, business and sports field managers that would benefit from the security of accessing additional water through droughts," she said.

"But unless they register their interest and likely quantities needed, they won't be included in the business case and may not get another opportunity."

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said that the overall project had a great chance of being funded and built in the near future if water users got involved now.

"This is not a pie-in-the-sky dream or simply another report," he said.

"This is what it takes to give our regions the security they need to continue to provide high quality food and fodder and sustainable communities well into the future."

To find out more information and to register for an information session near you visit https://lvandswatercollaborative.com.au/ or contact the Collaborative on 5462 0354.

The dares of the sessions are as follows:

January 29

3.30pm to 5pm at SEQWater, Atkinson Dam

6.30pm to 8pm at Mulgowie Public Hall

January 30

3.30pm to 5pm at Ma Ma Creek Hall

6.30pm to 8pm at Glenore Grove Hall

February 3

3.30pm to 5pm at Helidon RSL

6.30pm to 8pm at Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre