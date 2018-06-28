Water samples taken from 'underground river'

WATER samples have been taken for testing as authorities try to determine the source of an underground river, damaging homes.

Raceview resident Les Nutley said Queensland Urban Utilities arrived at his home on Palm Ave on Tuesday afternoon to take samples.

The results are expected to be back in about seven days.

A QUU spokesperson said initial investigations showed the water was not related to QUU assets.

"To assist the customer, we have taken samples which may provide an indication of where the water is coming from," the spokesperson said.

Testing is expected to show whether the water is naturally occurring, or originating from the town water supply. While that won't prove the water source, it will narrow down the possibilities.

Residents on Palm Ave have appealed to the State Government for help, writing to Queensland's top politicians, after neither the QUU or Ipswich City Council were able to help them deal with the large volume of water flowing across their properties.

The council on June 1 said it would investigate the storm water pipes using cameras, to check for any potential issues, however, that investigation is yet to take place.

Mr Nutley and his neighbours were desperate to find out where the water was coming from and stop it before their homes suffered more damage with one home owner already facing a hefty repair bill.

The water issue was first reported in April.

Mr Nutley said he was pleased with assistance offered by QUU but felt the council could have been more proactive. The council said it had been investigating the problem.

Mr Nutley has already spent $5000 on a system to remove water from his property but it has not alleviated the problem.