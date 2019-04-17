Water project takes shape

HIDDEN away on Mt Crosby sits a pumping station which is a perfect representation of just how far ahead of their time the pioneers of Ipswich were.

Providing 50 per cent of South East Queensland's drinking water, the Heritage-listed pump station was built in 1890, and right now big things are set to happen with a major refurbishment project that will secure the site's sustainability for the next hundred years.

The Master Plan for the area has been long process, and now sits awaiting approval from council so that work can start. For local residents the most important aspect will be a new bridge alongside the existing Mt Crosby weir that was the only way in and out for residents in the 2011 floods.

The works include:

-Construction of a new substation and high voltage switch room on higher ground

-Construction of a new vehicle bridge over the Brisbane River and turning the existing Mount Crosby Weir bridge solely for us of bicycles and pedestrians

-Construction of a new community facility to relocate the Mt Crosby C&K Community Kindergarten and repurposing the existing hall for community use

-Refurbishing the historic pump station admin building, workshop and amenities block

-Upgrading an access road so that the back of the site is accessible

Project Director Michael Saxby said that the upgrade to the site is vital for the future of South East Queensland's water supply, while paying respect to the heritage of the site.

"The plan is to improve flood resilience to the area for the future, it's quite a volume of water that comes through here," Mr Saxby said.

The pumping station as it looked in 1892

"The well goes eight stories underground and during the floods of 2011 we had to shut down operations. There's an underground tunnel that fills eight wells which is where the water supply comes from.

"We are just waiting on approval from council and work will start late this year hopefully. That will take about six months, then we will hand over to Energex while we build the high voltage station, and a new control room. We've had modelling done that says we can run the station from the new room effectively, even with a one in a thousand-year flood event, and the 1893, 1974 and 2011 floods were considered a one in 25-year event."

The multi-million dollar project should take around three years to complete.

"We've never had a project like this for several decades. Water is an essential service, and if people take running water for granted, it means we are doing our job right."

Ipswich MP Jim Madden, representing the Natural Resources Minister said that projects like

"There is always money allocated in the budget for the upgrading of facilities," Mr Madden said. "As far as the new bridge goes, this is wonderful news."

OPEN DAY APRIL 27

Seqwater is holding an Open Day on Saturday April 27 for residents to see the site and learn more about the refurbishments to the historical pump station and workers cottages that date back to the 1890s'.

Due to Mt Crosby's distance from any town, the residences were constructed for engineers who worked at the pump station. Charles McLay who also designed Customs House was engaged to design the homes to reflect the hierarchy of the occupants.

Today the Works Hill residential precinct comprises two detached houses, four duplexes and a cottage. Work has been completed on the houses, retaining their heritage.

This is a chance to see how pioneers lived in the late 19th century and how history is being preserved right on our doorstep.

When: Saturday April 27th

Time: 10am-Noon

Location: Stumers Road, Mt Crosby

More info: Call 1800 771 497