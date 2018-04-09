How much more you’ll pay for water

Household water prices could rise over the next two years in some Queensland council areas.

HOUSEHOLD water prices could rise by nearly $40 a year for the next two years in certain council areas under new bulk water charges recommended to the State Government.

The Queensland Competition Authority chairman Roy Green has released the QCA's final report on bulk water prices for southeast Queensland, giving the government two options to increase the cost of water as it attempts to pay down the state's water debt.

Queensland Urban Utilities and Unity Water customers would be paying an extra $23.20 over the next financial year and an extra $12 per year for the following two years in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Scenic Rim and Somerset under the first option.

"The price for Sunshine Coast and Noosa would increase by 8 per cent in 2018-19, 7.4 per cent in 2019-20 and 2.5 per cent in 2020-21, while the price for Redland City would rise by 9.3 per cent, 8.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent," Professor Green said.

"Under this option, the bulk water component of an average household's bill in Sunshine Coast and Noosa would increase by $33.60 in 2018-19, $33.76 the following year and $12 in 2020-21.

"In Redland City, the increases would be $38.08 for each of the first two years and $12 in 2020-21."

Professor Green said households in the "group of eight councils" would experience an average increase of $16 to $17 under the second plan, while the Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Redland City customers would be harder hit.

"The second option would provide more gradual increases for the other three council areas - over a three-year span instead of two - with Sunshine Coast and Noosa seeing price increases of 6.5 per cent, 6.1 per cent and 5.7 per cent, while Redland City consumers would see rises of 7.3 per cent, 6.8 per cent and 6.4 per cent," he said.

"This would see average households facing increases of about $27 each year for Sunshine Coast and Noosa and $30 each year for Redland City."

The government will now consider the report.