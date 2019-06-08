Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Water prices announced for coming year

Lachlan Mcivor
by
8th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH residents will experience a small rise on their water and sewerage bill in the coming year.

Queensland Urban Utilities announced it will freeze its component of the average residential water and sewerage bill in Ipswich in 2019/20 for the second year in a row.

But a 3.5 per cent rise in the State Bulk Water Charge, which is set and controlled by the State Government, will add on $3.82 to the total quarterly water and sewerage bill.

This will take it up to $380.77 from $376.95.

The average residential water and sewerage bill is based on a water usage of 150kl per year.

QUU spokesperson Michelle Cull said it was focussed on keeping prices as low as possible, while also investing around $71 million in water and sewerage infrastructure in the Ipswich region.

"This will include an $18 million upgrade to the Bundamba Sewage Treatment Plant and $4 million for replacing water pipes across the region," she said.

"Ipswich is one of the fastest growing local government areas in Queensland and this significant investment in essential infrastructure supports economic development."

Ms Cull said since Queensland Urban Utilities was formed, it had kept its component of the average annual price increase in Ipswich to below inflation.

"We'll continue to work hard to keep downward pressure on prices and deliver good value," she said.

"We deliver fresh, safe drinking water to your tap for less than 1c per litre. We also remove, treat and dispose of all the waste water from your home for less than $1.70 per day."

The 2019/20 water and sewerage charges come into effect on July 1 and the State Bulk Water Charge is passed directly through to customers on their bills.

More information on the State Bulk Water Charges for each region can be found on the Queensland Government website.

queensland urban utilities rates water prices
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hollywood star loves Aussie golden girl

    Hollywood star loves Aussie golden girl

    Tennis Aussie tennis star Ash Barty’s awesome run to the French Open final has caught the attention of a famous Hollywood icon.

    Barty books final with ‘insane’ win

    Barty books final with ‘insane’ win

    Tennis Barty thrilled: “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do”.

    • 8th Jun 2019 5:20 AM
    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    Hackerspace becoming a hub for tech, ideas and new ventures

    premium_icon Hackerspace becoming a hub for tech, ideas and new ventures

    Technology It welcomes hobbyist, startups and ventures needing a space