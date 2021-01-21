Menu
Mermaids Water polo club players Annabel Cowan, Louisa Downes, Chelsea Johnson and Josephine Crimmins will feature today in the under 16s. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)
Water Sports

Water Polo livestream: Grand final day - part 1

by Andrew Dawson
21st Jan 2021 8:37 AM
The first of two grand final days of action will be livestreamed on Thursday as the Queensland Water Polo state titles on the Gold Coast continue.

The under 12 and under 16 boys and girls competition will come to a conclusion with grand finals to be staged from 2.30pm.

Mermaids and All Hallows' School were setting the pace in the 16 years girls while Barracudas were going well in the 16 years boys, along with Kawana.

The titles are being staged in two parts.

Part two starts on Friday with the under 14s, under 18s, open matches continuing until January 25, when grand finals will again be livestreamed here.

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

 

Thursday

 

Under 12 Girls: 2:30pm

Under 12 Boys: 3:30pm

Under 16 Girls White: 4:30pm

Under 16 Boys: 5:30pm

Under 16 Girls Maroon: 6:30pm

 

Monday January 25

 

Under 14 Boys Maroon: 12:00pm

Under 14 Girls Maroon: 12:50pm

Under 18 Girls White: 1:40pm

Under 18 Boys: 2:40pm

Under 18 Girls Maroon: 3:40pm

Under 14 Boys White: 4:40pm

Under 14 Girls White: 5:30pm

Open Boys: 6:20pm

Open Girls: 7:20pm

 

