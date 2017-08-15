Explosives experts examine 'suspicious box' at water plant

UPDATE 6PM: An explosive ordnance response team is now on site at the West Bank water treatment plant north of Ipswich following the discovery of a suspicious package this afternoon.

Police say the unit is examining the "20cm deep cardboard box" but there is no indication yet of what it contains.

Senior Sergeant Gareth James said the box was discovered at the Allawah Rd facility about 3.25pm.

"It had suspicious characteristics which I cannot go into detail about, but it was out of place and didn't belong where it was," he said.

"Seqwater evacuated the building and police arrived soon after and isolated the area. We also called in firefighters and ambulance as a precaution."

Snr Sgt James said bomb squad officers would probably x-ray the package in an attempt to determine whether or not it was dangerous.

EARLIER: AN IPSWICH water treatment plant has been evacuated following the arrival of a suspicious package this afternoon.

Police say a call came through from the treatment plant on Allawah Rd, Chuwar, about 3.25pm.

Several crews responded, including firefighters, with the area isolated and all staff removed from the building.

The police explosive ordnance response team has been called to investigate the package as a precaution.