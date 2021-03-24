Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bailey Fuchs was reported by visitors to Southbank Parklands when he handled a lizard. The lizard ditched its tail and ran away, but Fuchs was charged with animal cruelty.
Bailey Fuchs was reported by visitors to Southbank Parklands when he handled a lizard. The lizard ditched its tail and ran away, but Fuchs was charged with animal cruelty.
News

Water dragon gives would-be catcher the slip

Ross Irby
24th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOULD-BE wildlife enthusiast found out he did not have a captive audience when he tried his hand at picking up a native Aussie lizard at Southbank Parklands.

Apparently concerned by his handling of the eastern water dragon, other visitors to the parklands reported Bailey Ossie Fuchs to the authorities, and he was subsequently charged.

Fuchs, through his lawyer, said no harm was intended to the lizard, which ran away after promptly dispatching its own tail.

Fuchs, 19, of Bundamba, faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty relating to the incident on November 25 last year.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said Brisbane police were called to Southbank at 3pm following a report that male had injured an eastern water dragon.

“Witnesses told police he chased the dragon through the garden bed till he caught it,” Snr Const. Lowe said.

“He carried it by the tail until the tail broke off and it got away.”

When spoken to, Fuchs told officers he had tried to catch the lizard and went into the garden and was holding it up by the tail with his hand under the belly, but the tail broke off.

Snr Const. Lowe said CCTV shows Fuchs chasing the dragon for a couple of metres and he was seen to bend down two or three times in an attempt to handle it.

“He picks it up and it squirms side to side then the tail breaks. It was terrifying the lizard,” she said.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Fuchs disagreed that his actions would have terrified the lizard.

“It was back in November. Hopefully by now its tail would have grown back,” Mr Hoskin said.

“As I understand it their tails grow back.

“It was a dare (by friends) to catch it. His uncle is a snake catcher and he was gentle as can be.”

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Fuchs had nothing of a like nature in his history.

“It is fortunate the animal will grow its tail back and not be permanently injured,” Ms MacCallum said.

Fuchs was fined $500. No conviction was recorded.

animal cruelty case ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich mum won’t quit job after $2.5 million win

        Premium Content Ipswich mum won’t quit job after $2.5 million win

        News An Ipswich woman didn’t realise for days she has won a massive Lotto jackpot

        Trifecta for fans: Harry stays on to plan major events

        Premium Content Trifecta for fans: Harry stays on to plan major events

        Motor Sports Dedicated official to extend service at Willowbank Raceway with Winternats, Easter...

        Why royal commission into vet suicide is crucial

        Premium Content Why royal commission into vet suicide is crucial

        Politics RSL president says suicide a ‘black cloud’ over all veterans

        Magistrate wants proof mum is off drugs

        Premium Content Magistrate wants proof mum is off drugs

        News A woman has been ordered to undergo drug testing before her fate is decided