Water dragon gives would-be catcher the slip

Bailey Fuchs was reported by visitors to Southbank Parklands when he handled a lizard. The lizard ditched its tail and ran away, but Fuchs was charged with animal cruelty.

A WOULD-BE wildlife enthusiast found out he did not have a captive audience when he tried his hand at picking up a native Aussie lizard at Southbank Parklands.

Apparently concerned by his handling of the eastern water dragon, other visitors to the parklands reported Bailey Ossie Fuchs to the authorities, and he was subsequently charged.

Fuchs, through his lawyer, said no harm was intended to the lizard, which ran away after promptly dispatching its own tail.

Fuchs, 19, of Bundamba, faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty relating to the incident on November 25 last year.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said Brisbane police were called to Southbank at 3pm following a report that male had injured an eastern water dragon.

“Witnesses told police he chased the dragon through the garden bed till he caught it,” Snr Const. Lowe said.

“He carried it by the tail until the tail broke off and it got away.”

When spoken to, Fuchs told officers he had tried to catch the lizard and went into the garden and was holding it up by the tail with his hand under the belly, but the tail broke off.

Snr Const. Lowe said CCTV shows Fuchs chasing the dragon for a couple of metres and he was seen to bend down two or three times in an attempt to handle it.

“He picks it up and it squirms side to side then the tail breaks. It was terrifying the lizard,” she said.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Fuchs disagreed that his actions would have terrified the lizard.

“It was back in November. Hopefully by now its tail would have grown back,” Mr Hoskin said.

“As I understand it their tails grow back.

“It was a dare (by friends) to catch it. His uncle is a snake catcher and he was gentle as can be.”

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Fuchs had nothing of a like nature in his history.

“It is fortunate the animal will grow its tail back and not be permanently injured,” Ms MacCallum said.

Fuchs was fined $500. No conviction was recorded.