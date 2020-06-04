Water bills frozen for Ipswich residents

Urban Utilities is freezing its component of the average residential water and sewerage bill in Ipswich in 2020-21.

This is separate to the state bulk water charge, which is set and controlled by the Queensland Government.

Urban Utilities spokesperson Michelle Cull said it will be the third year in a row that Ipswich residents have benefitted from the bill freeze.

"Many households in Ipswich have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and we want to do as much as we can to support our community during this difficult time," she said.

"While freezing our component of the average bill for 12 months, we're committed to delivering safe, high quality water and sewerage services to protect public health.

"It's also important we continue to maintain and renew our 3,400km local pipe network in Ipswich."

Ms Cull said while Ipswich prices were frozen for 12 months, Brisbane and other regional areas would only enjoy a six-month freeze.

The Government's state bulk water charge is set to rise by 3.5 per cent from 1 July 2020, adding $3.94 per quarter to the average bill.

To assist households with utility bills, the Queensland Government has provided a $200 COVID-19 relief payment for water and electricity.

Urban Utilities reminded customers it had a range of assistance options for residents and businesses having trouble paying their bills due to COVID-19.

"Under our Urban Assist program, we can offer interest-free payment extensions and flexible payment plans," Ms Cull said.

"If you're concerned about paying your bill by its due date, please get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can help."

Customers can visit www.urbanutilities.com.au/urbanassist or call on 13 26 57.