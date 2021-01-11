Watchdog’s warning over unlicensed concreter

Unlicensed concreter Paul Coplick is the subject of a warning from the state’s building watchdog. PICTURE: FILE PHOTO

THE state’s building watchdog has issued a warning about an unlicensed concreter who is alleged to have engaged in unlawful conduct while operating in Ipswich and other parts of southeast Queensland.

Paul Coplick is accused of conduct including taking excessive deposits for building work, according the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

The QBCC has urged consumers, contractors and suppliers to be cautious in their dealings with Mr Coplick and his associated business, Coppo’s Concreting.

QBCC Acting Commissioner Kate Raymond said Mr Coplick was believed to have been

operating in the Brisbane, Ipswich and Gold Coast areas.

“Mr Coplick does not hold a QBCC licence and is therefore not able to carry out,

advertise for, or enter into contracts to carry out building work in Queensland valued

over $3,300,” Ms Raymond said.

“He is also alleged to have taken deposits in excess of the maximum allowed under the

QBCC Act.”

Ms Raymond said the QBCC was aware of several complaints of unlawful conduct by Mr

Coplick, and that complaints had also been made to the Office of Fair Trading.

The QBCC warns anyone dealing with Mr Coplick and his business to exercise extreme

caution and seek legal advice before making any payments.

The QBCC strongly encourages consumers to always use the free licence check on the

QBCC website to confirm that the person they are dealing with is licensed appropriately.

The QBCC website also offers a free Find a Local Contractor search, to find licensed

and skilled tradespersons in your area.