Watchdog to audit 200 Ipswich businesses

RANDOMLY selected businesses across Ipswich will be audited by the nation's watchdog to ensure workers are being paid correctly.

The Fair Work Ombudsman says the region's high unemployment rate and large number of young workers exposed employees to exploitation.

Inspectors will be auditing wage records of 200 businesses in manufacturing, hospitality and retail, as well as other industries.

The audit will focus on helping those who are new to the workforce know their rights and when to lodge a complaint.

Employers found to be doing the wrong thing or who refuse to co-operate, will be punished.

Last year, the watchdog recovered almost $200,000 for 44 Ipswich workers during the 2015-2016 financial year.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said Ipswich employers should be proactive in ensuring compliance.

"We are conscious that these factors can result in workers being more vulnerable to exploitation and potentially being asked to accept conditions that fail to meet legal requirements," Ms James said.

"It is important that we are proactive about checking that employees are receiving their full lawful entitlements and improving compliance in the Ipswich region."

Ms James said the campaign would also involve Fair Work inspectors educating employers on their obligations and providing advice about how the Fair Work Ombudsman could assist them to access, understand and apply information to build a culture of compliance.

Employers found to be non-compliant will be assisted to rectify their issues.