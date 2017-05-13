Watchdog launches mass audit of Ipswich businesses

RANDOMLY selected businesses across Ipswich will be audited by the nation's watchdog to ensure workers are being paid correctly.

The Fair Work Ombudsman says the region's high unemployment rate and large number of young workers exposed employees to exploitation.

Inspectors will be auditing wage records of 200 businesses in manufacturing, hospitality and retail, as well as other industries.

The audit will focus on helping those new to workforce know their rights and when to lodge a complaint.

Employers found to be doing the wrong thing who refuse to cooperate, will be punished.

Last year the watchdog recovered almost $200,000 for 44 Ipswich workers during the 2015-2016 financial year.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said Ipswich employers should be proactive in ensuring compliance.

"We are conscious that these factors can result in workers being more vulnerable to exploitation and potentially being asked to accept conditions that fail to meet legal requirements," Ms James said.

"It is important that we are proactive about checking that employees are receiving their full lawful entitlements and improving compliance in the Ipswich region."

Ms James says the campaign will also involve Fair Work Inspectors educating employers on their obligations and providing them with advice about how the Fair Work Ombudsman can assist them to access, understand and apply information to build a culture of compliance in their workplaces.

Employers found to be non-compliant will be assisted to rectify their issues and put processes in place to ensure future compliance.

Enforcement action is also possible in the most serious cases and where employers refuse to co-operate.

Local employer groups, including councils and business associations, have been contacted to seek their assistance in promoting the campaign.

Free tools and resources available on the Fair Work Ombudsman's website at www.fairwork.gov.au include the Pay and Conditions Tool (PACT), which provides advice about pay, shift, leave and redundancy entitlements.

Last month, the Fair Work Ombudsman launched the 'Record My Hours' smartphone app which is aimed at tackling the persistent problem of underpayment of vulnerable young workers.

Employers and employees seeking assistance can visit the website or call the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94. An interpreter service is available on 13 14 50.

Small business operators can opt to receive priority service from the Small Business Helpline.

