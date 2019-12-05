Menu
Council News

Watchdog has no power to force candidates to co-operate

Lachlan Mcivor
5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
IPSWICH council hopefuls will be put under the microscope with an Australian-first watchdog committed to exposing "fake news" established in the lead up to local government elections in March.

The Independent Council Election Observer, funded by the Local Government Association of Queensland, will review claims of false or deceptive campaign material, including claims made in public speeches and posted on social media.

Candidates can lodge complaints and the ICEO will publish the findings of its fact-checking investigations on its website and social media platforms.

It will also initiate investigations into misleading or untrue claims.

The LGAQ has provided $375,000 to fund the watchdog.

An ICEO spokesperson said it has no legal authority to compel any individual or council to co-operate with it.

"It will act on requests from candidates, aspiring and recontesting, and councils to fact check allegations made against them on social media and elsewhere, which may be false and misleading," they said.

"It will also act on requests from candidates and councils to review campaign claims made by candidates which may not be able to be substantiated.

"Importantly, those requests and the outcome of the ICEO assessments will be published on the ICEO's website, Facebook page and on Twitter.

"The names of the candidates or others involved in the request and the assessment (will) be published as part of this process."

Go to www.iceo.net.au for more information.

