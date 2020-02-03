‘Watch your back little c---’: Man’s threatening FB message

“JUST you watch your little back, c---.”

And that’s just one of the 19 messages a Glenore Grove man sent to a Facebook friend, who is very likely no longer a friend.

The deed landed Lindsay Sippel in court, charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

The court heard Sippel sent messages to a Facebook contact, who he had met through a mutual friend, between September 13 and 15.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said it was shortly after the pair met in person that Sippel began sending the messages, which were littered with profanities and threats.

Sippel sent a message stating “Ur face will be rearranged, c---”, along with others.

“I’m coming to ur work, c---, if I don’t find you at home.”

“Your little enjoyment is over, f---face.”

“It continues in this way,” Sgt Windsor said.

He said the complainant had told police he was worried for his safety and the safety of his children.

“The messages made the victim feel threatened and anxious and he was worried (Sippel) would attend his work or home, where he resides with young children,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard Sippel had told police he did see the messages had been sent from his account but didn’t know how they got there.

“He actually can’t remember any involvement in the matter and said he had been under the influence of drugs for some period around that time,” Sgt Windsor said.

Looking at Sippel’s criminal history, Magistrate Kay Ryan was not impressed.

“What can one say, other than that it’s extensive and disgusting … and frankly this was disgusting, too,” Ms Ryan said.

“A sentence of imprisonment is a last resort but, in these circumstanced, I’m satisfied a short period would be appropriate.”

Sippel was served a three-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, with an $800 good behaviour bond.

A conviction was recorded.