Unarmed robbery: Woman slaps up service station attendant

Detectives have released images/vision of a woman who may be able to assist with inquiries into a robbery with violence incident at One Mile on July 16.

Just before midnight, the woman entered a petrol station on Old Toowoomba Rd and requested goods from behind the counter.

The woman then lunged over the counter and attempted to snatch the goods from the male attendant's hand however he stepped backwards, pulling the woman over the counter by the forearms.

The woman asked the man to let her go and she then proceeded to walk around the counter into the staff area and smacked him around the head with her right arm, striking him on the left temple.

Following a struggle between the two, the woman grabbed the goods and walked out of the store.

She was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a dark blue Holden Commodore being driven by a man.

The woman is described as Caucasian, in her early to mid 20s, black hair worn back in a bun, possibly a tattoo under her ear, pierced ears, brown eyes, skinny build, wearing sunglasses on top of her head, a black zip-up jumper with no hood and a short dark coloured skirt.

Anyone who recognises the woman or has further information is urged to contact police.