Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has fallen more than 70 metres down a cliff when her car rolled and plunged off a Gold Coast hinterland road.
A woman has fallen more than 70 metres down a cliff when her car rolled and plunged off a Gold Coast hinterland road.
News

WATCH: Woman falls 70m down cliff after car plunges off road

by Jeremy Pierce
16th Jun 2021 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rescue crews are preparing to winch a woman to safety after she fell down a cliff when he car rolled and plunged off a Gold Coast hinterland road.

Witnesses saw a car veer off Tamborine-Oxenford Road at Wongawallan about 7.30am.

BREAKING: Reports of woman trapped on cliff face after Wongawallan crash

BREAKING: Emergency crews are responding to reports of a woman trapped on a cliff face at Wongawallan, after a crash around 7am. 7NEWS at 6pm. www.7NEWS.com.au #7NEWS

Posted by 7NEWS Brisbane on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

 

Rescue crews searched the area before hearing a woman's desperate cries for help. It is understood the woman fell more than 70 metres.

She was located about 9.45am perched on a cliff face after crawling from the wreckage.

Emergency services rallying to rescue the woman trapped on a cliff face at Wongawallan on the Gold Coast. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast
Emergency services rallying to rescue the woman trapped on a cliff face at Wongawallan on the Gold Coast. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

Crews from Queensland police, fire and ambulance have been talking to the woman, who has sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A critical care paramedic was winched from the Rescue 500 helicopter down to the woman who is in a stable condition suffering an arm injury.

 

 

 

Earlier, crews from Queensland police, fire and ambulance were talking to the woman.

 

 

The Rescue 500 helicopter at a cliff face where a woman has been left trapped after her car plunged off a Gold Coast hinterland road. Picture: Supplied
The Rescue 500 helicopter at a cliff face where a woman has been left trapped after her car plunged off a Gold Coast hinterland road. Picture: Supplied

 

 

Queensland's Rescue 500 helicopter was called into action to assist crews in the delicate rescue operation.

Originally published as WATCH: Woman falls 70m down cliff after car plunges off road

car crash editors picks rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New $25m station could replace ‘outdated’ police HQ

        Premium Content New $25m station could replace ‘outdated’ police HQ

        News The state government has committed money towards a new police station, which for years has been earmarked as becoming the new headquarters for the Ipswich district.

        Olympic prospect, mighty Matt joining forces in Ipswich

        Premium Content Olympic prospect, mighty Matt joining forces in Ipswich

        Basketball Before joining the Australian Boomers squad, NBL MVP finalist Nathan Sobey will...

        New 135-place child care centre planned in growth area

        Premium Content New 135-place child care centre planned in growth area

        News The facility is planned to form part of a staged development which also includes a...