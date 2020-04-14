Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Incredible waterspout at Mackay Harbour
Weather

WATCH: Waterspout caught on video at Mackay Harbour

Melanie Whiting
13th Apr 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2020 9:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MORNING walk along the beach turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Brooke Thompson.

The Slade Point resident was getting ready to do some exercise at Mackay Harbour about 8am Monday when she spotted a strange-looking cloud formation in the distance.

"We were just going for a walk, then it started raining so we didn't end up going and then I saw something in the water," Ms Thompson said.

She began filming the waterspout just seconds before it disappeared.

"I had never seen anything like it before, it was exciting to watch," Ms Thompson said.

Slade Point’s Brooke Thompson.
Slade Point’s Brooke Thompson.

Waterspouts are a phenomenon caused by a sudden horizontal change in wind direction and speed, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said.

"It is a lot more common around a trough, when you get unstable air moving above that you get an uplift which can concentrate the rotation," he said.

Mr Kennedy said while they were common along the east coast of Queensland, it was very hard to spot one, let alone capture it on video.

"They are hidden by rain and are often hard to see. Getting a clear view of one is reasonably rare," he said.

More Stories

editors picks mackay harbour mackay weather mackay weather news waterspout
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How AI is helping save lives in search and rescue missions

        premium_icon How AI is helping save lives in search and rescue missions

        News An AI prototype to transform airborne search and rescue missions has reached its second phase of development

        Passing cops foil violent car jacker

        premium_icon Passing cops foil violent car jacker

        News Man with history of violence jailed after attacking car owner with crow bar

        Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        premium_icon Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        News Coronavirus: Queensland suburbs most vulnerable to virus strike

        IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court