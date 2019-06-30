Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Rogue water buffalo spotted roaming around Ayr
Offbeat

WATCH: Water buffalo roams the streets

by JULIA BRADLEY
30th Jun 2019 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROGUE water buffalo, caught on camera roaming around the streets of Ayr, has wandered off into a cane field.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said crews were called to Margaret St about 8.30pm on Friday to reports a water buffalo was roaming the street.

Reports suggested the animal was initially roaming a vacant block of land but had wandered down a main street.

Local resident Caitlin Przesmycki spotted the animal and quickly posted a video to a Burdekin Facebook page.

Other Facebook users were quick to respond, cracking jokes like "I hope Ayr does not have a China shop" and "No need to come to Spain to see the running of the bulls".

The animal ended up in a cane field near MacKenzie St about 11pm.

"There were no reports of traffic dramas as there wasn't too much traffic in Ayr at that time," the police spokesman said.

"There were no reports of any concerns of damage."

More Stories

ayr editors picks water buffalo wild animal

Top Stories

    Why Barty's success can motivate footballers

    premium_icon Why Barty's success can motivate footballers

    Soccer DESCRIBING himself as "Ipswich through and through'', Joe Fenech wants to use his Knights position to benefit the region as a whole.

    MPs' travel, printing costs thousands in just three months

    premium_icon MPs' travel, printing costs thousands in just three months

    Politics How much the politicians spent in three months might surprise

    Ipswich employer's different take on hiring pays off

    Ipswich employer's different take on hiring pays off

    News New number 1 employee Lexie shows style in career makeover

    Hammer time at IGGS

    premium_icon Hammer time at IGGS

    News Athletes deliver flag to school