Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Watch Villanova v Marist Ashgrove today from 12.30pm

by Kyle Pollard
31st Aug 2019 9:19 AM

 

Catch up last week's game with a replay of Iona College v St Patrick's Shorncliffe opens match above.

The AIC rugby league season is in full swing and we've got the action covered today as Villanova hosts the Round 5 games.

Two of Brisbane's biggest schools face off on the main field with the home team tackling the might of Marist College Ashgrove.

On Charlie Fisher Oval, Iona College will look to take down St Laurie's.

And over on Fr John Seary Oval, Padua College will take on St Patrick's College Shorncliffe in what could be the match of the round.

Check out the schedule below and watch the video above for the full replay of last week's open match of the week.

FULL AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 5 SCHEDULE

Villanova v Marist Ashgrove

Iona College v St Laurence's

Padua College v St Patrick's

TIMES

8.30am: Year 5

9.30am: Year 6

10.30am: Year 7

11.30am: Year 8

12.30pm: Year 9 (Villanova v Marist Ashgrove streamed)

1.30pm: Year 10 (Villanova v Marist Ashgrove streamed)

2.40pm: Open (Villanova v Marist Ashgrove streamed)

More Stories

aic livestream marist ashgrove rugby league villanova

Top Stories

    FATHER'S DAY: 70 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: 70 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    People and Places We asked QT's friends on Facebook to post photos and a few words about their dads, and have selected a few of the most touching for your enjoyment.

    Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    premium_icon Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    News Here is your opportunity to pick up plenty of bargains

    ‘No justice’ from Barrett Centre inquest findings

    premium_icon ‘No justice’ from Barrett Centre inquest findings

    News The inquest is investigating the death of three teens

    Hold the line: Good news for disconnected couple

    premium_icon Hold the line: Good news for disconnected couple

    Technology Margaret and Robert Ross hold the line after Telco's error