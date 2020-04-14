Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Snake too close for comfort
News

WATCH: Venomous snake gets too close for comfort

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Apr 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIDEO of a snake coming too close for comfort at a family home in Boyne Island has gone viral with more than 11,000 views on the original post.

The video shared by Wayne Loats shows his fiance Vanessa Fanfulla going outside to hang out laundry followed by the couples' twins Aisha and Mila, 2, before they startle a snake hiding in a corner.

The snake comes out of the corner and as she's trying to run away Aisha accidentally steps on it before her mum grabs her and takes her away.

Mr Loats said at first he believed the snake was a deadly Eastern Brown however has been told it was more likely a venomous yellow-faced whipsnake.

He said the girls were shaken by the incident but were still a bit young to understand what happened.

"Aisha is still a bit scared," Mr Loats said.

"She's a bit startled from things she's not aware of."

His message to other residents in the area: "Stay alert, the snakes are still about, keep your yards clean and educate your kids on what to do if there is a snake."

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        premium_icon Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        News Older residents and those with existing health issues have been identified as most at risk of serious infection from COVID-19. These are the Queensland suburbs where...

        • 14th Apr 2020 5:22 AM
        How AI is helping save lives in search and rescue missions

        premium_icon How AI is helping save lives in search and rescue missions

        News An AI prototype to transform airborne search and rescue missions has reached its...

        Passing cops foil violent car jacker

        premium_icon Passing cops foil violent car jacker

        News Man with history of violence jailed after attacking car owner with crow bar

        Teen robber refuses to face victim

        premium_icon Teen robber refuses to face victim

        News An 18-year-old convicted of a violent robbery tells judge it has ‘nothing to do’...