WATCH: U15 Australian hockey championships

The best young hockey stars from around the country are back in action today at the 2021 Australian under 15 boys and girls championships.

And there is only one place you can stream all the games.

From 8am we will have all the action across the boys and girls tournaments.

Plus replays of each match will be available moments after they finish.

Matches played at the "Hybrid 1 Arena" will be streamed in the video player above.

Matches played at the "Water Arena" will be streamed in the video player below.

In all 23 teams from NSW, ACT, WA, Tasmania, Queensland, Northern Territory, South Australia and Victoria - 12 girls and 11 boys teams - will be playing at the event.

Scroll down to see the day two streaming schedule.

HYBRID 1 ARENA SCHEDULE

BOYS - 10 Apr 2021 08:00 QLDM v TAS (Pool B)

GIRLS - 10 Apr 2021 09:40 WAG v NT (Pool B)

GIRLS - 10 Apr 2021 11:20 TAS v SA (Pool A)

GIRLS - 10 Apr 2021 13:00 NSWB v VIC (Pool A)

BOYS - 10 Apr 2021 15:10 VIC DEV v QLDM (Pool B)

BOYS - 10 Apr 2021 16:50 ACT v NSWS (Pool B)

WATER ARENA SCHEDULE

BOYS - 10 Apr 2021 08:40 VIC DEV v ACT (Pool B)

BOYS - 10 Apr 2021 10:20 SA v QLDG (Pool A)

BOYS - 10 Apr 2021 12:00 WAG v NSWB (Pool A)

BOYS - 10 Apr 2021 14:10 TAS v WAB (Pool B)

GIRLS - 10 Apr 2021 15:50 QLDG v WAG (Pool B)

EVERY ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

LEGEND: ACT Australian Capital Territory, NSWS - New South Wales State,

NSWB - New South Wales Blue, NT - Northern Territory, QLDM - Queensland Maroon, SA - South Australia, TAS - Tasmania, VIC - Victoria, VIC Dev - Victoria Development, WAB - Western Australia Black, WAG - Western Australia Gold.

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

