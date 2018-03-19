Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Driver performs an illegal u-turn in front of a truck in Victoria.
Driver performs an illegal u-turn in front of a truck in Victoria.
Motoring

WATCH: Deadly U turn caught on camera

Kate Dodd
by
19th Mar 2018 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:56 PM

IT'S A miracle this driver escaped with his life. 

Shocking footage shared to Dash Cam Owners Australia by truck driver Kulwinder shows the moment a distracted car driver performs a u-turn in front of a truck. 

Kulwinder, who was driving on Darly Rd in the Don Valley in Victoria, said the driver told him he was distracted and didn't see his truck coming. 

WATCH: LANGUAGE WARNING

"I always keep my headlights on on winding roads. When I asked to exchanged details, he said 'did you hit me?'"

Kulwinder said all of the load had moved on his truck, but thanks to double strapping it didn't fall. 

Social media users slammed the driver's actions, pointing out that a manouvre like that was illegal - truck or no truck. 

Others couldn't believe that the driver of the car did not see the truck coming. 

Vanessa De Santis said: "That could have been a fatality. How you don't see a truck that size coming down the road is beyond me... people are idiots that forget there are others on the road too."

Ray Kuipers, who said he used to drive trucks, said he was amazed at the amount of people that "for one reason or another, do not see you, especially on country roads". 

"Tired or distracted, I don't know," he said. 

dash cam dash cam owners australia distracted editors picks u-turn victoria
Big Rigs
Pest fishing event removes almost 1000 pest fish

Pest fishing event removes almost 1000 pest fish

News Spring Lake Pest Fishing Classic draws more than 200 people

  • 19th Mar 2018 4:16 PM
Why Ipswich sportstar Jordyn has a double celebration

Why Ipswich sportstar Jordyn has a double celebration

Hockey Games selection after becoming engaged

  • 19th Mar 2018 4:00 PM
GRAPHIC IMAGE ALERT: Water skier's grizzly river discovery

GRAPHIC IMAGE ALERT: Water skier's grizzly river discovery

News Bull shark suspected after carcass left with chunk missing

OPINION: The NRL's hypocrisy over Matthew Lodge and racism

OPINION: The NRL's hypocrisy over Matthew Lodge and racism

Opinion Is allowing Matthew Lodge to play football redemption or hypocrisy?

Local Partners