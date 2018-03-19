WATCH: Deadly U turn caught on camera

Driver performs an illegal u-turn in front of a truck in Victoria.

IT'S A miracle this driver escaped with his life.

Shocking footage shared to Dash Cam Owners Australia by truck driver Kulwinder shows the moment a distracted car driver performs a u-turn in front of a truck.

Kulwinder, who was driving on Darly Rd in the Don Valley in Victoria, said the driver told him he was distracted and didn't see his truck coming.

WATCH: LANGUAGE WARNING

"I always keep my headlights on on winding roads. When I asked to exchanged details, he said 'did you hit me?'"

Kulwinder said all of the load had moved on his truck, but thanks to double strapping it didn't fall.

Social media users slammed the driver's actions, pointing out that a manouvre like that was illegal - truck or no truck.

Others couldn't believe that the driver of the car did not see the truck coming.

Vanessa De Santis said: "That could have been a fatality. How you don't see a truck that size coming down the road is beyond me... people are idiots that forget there are others on the road too."

Ray Kuipers, who said he used to drive trucks, said he was amazed at the amount of people that "for one reason or another, do not see you, especially on country roads".

"Tired or distracted, I don't know," he said.