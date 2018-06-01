WATCH: Truckie's dangerous overtaking manoevre

This truck overtook another dangerously at the Port of Brisbane.

TOOWOOMBA'S Stuart Rodney Masters is just a truckie who's trying to do his job safely and get home to his wife and kids safe and sound.

That's why when he sees drivers - of trucks and cars alike - acting like idiots on the roads every day, he gets angry.

Stuart's dashcam: Stuart Rodney Masters shared this dash cam video from the Port of Brisbane

While it's not unusual for Stuart to get frustrated by other drivers' actions, the incident that prompted Stuart to speak to Big Rigs happened earlier this week, when he was driving near the Port of Brisbane.

"It was a just a typical 'round town clown' who didn't want to wait to go around me," he said.

He said another truck came up behind him while he was exiting off the highway, heading back home to Toowoomba after a run to Moree.

"He came up behind me, jumped into the left lane and I had to back off to let him in," he said.

"Stuff like this happens all the time, people are in too much of a rush.

"It (the overtaking truck) didn't save him any time."

Stuart dash cam 2: Stuart Rodney Masters shared this dash cam video with Big Rigs

Stuart said he believed education was not the answer to people's behaviour on the roads - purely because they already know the road rules.

"They just don't care," he said.

"I just want people to slow down and think before they do something. A tiny little screw up and there goes your life."

He said he wasn't "an angel" but was sick of the five percent of the industry who "just did whatever they want".

There are a lot of good drivers out there but that five percent make the rest of us look like lunatics."