Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Troy Cassar-Daley serenades RFS
News

WATCH: Troy Cassar-Daley’s surprise serenade

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIVING legend Troy Cassar-Daley made a surprise visit to Ulmarra Fire Control Centre on Thursday to extend a heartfelt thank you to the men and women on the front lines of last year's horror bushfire season.

"Today I just wanted to thank everyone for all the love and attention that's gone into this area here, because without that, we wouldn't have as many homes left. And that's thanks to everyone getting on the ground and having a go," he said.

Mr Cassar-Daley serenaded a small crowd of staff around the kitchen table after everyone shared their experience battling blazes across the region.

"It was such a lovely surprise," retired operations officer for the Clarence Valley Brian Williams said.

 

Clarence Valley District group officer Steve Gardiner and Mid North Coast team manager Sean McArdle were presented with a cheque for $8,000 from Musician Troy Cassar-Daley raised directly from his calendar sales.
Clarence Valley District group officer Steve Gardiner and Mid North Coast team manager Sean McArdle were presented with a cheque for $8,000 from Musician Troy Cassar-Daley raised directly from his calendar sales.

 

"A drop-in like today into our office, and an impromptu song around the table is uplifting and gives everybody that warm glow."

The visit was topped off with another surprise: a donation of $8000 raised from the sale of Mr Cassar-Daley's Wonga Beena 2020 calendar which has already sold out.

After watching multiple bushfires rip through the Clarence Valley, Mr Cassar-Daley wanted to give back to the region he's always called home.

"I'm just devastated by what happened to Nymboida more than any place because I've been going there since I was a kid," he said.

"Driving through there the other day, it makes you more aware of what's actually happened. I think more of us should take a drive there every now and then just to remind us that people are still without a home.

"When the fires over the last three months saw people left homeless and broken, I wanted to try and raise awareness and much-needed funds to help in some way. So, I gathered all the works of art, created them into a digital form to print to make a calendar."

donations nymboida rural fire service troy cassar-daley
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coach excited as Jets step up for Cup opener

        premium_icon Coach excited as Jets step up for Cup opener

        Rugby League The pre-season is over and the Jets wait for Townsville to arrive in Ipswich.

        IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Police dog bites man during police chase arrest

        premium_icon Police dog bites man during police chase arrest

        Crime Suspects flee in stolen car after alleged assault with baseball bat

        Council contender throws hat in ring for ‘forgotten’ area

        premium_icon Council contender throws hat in ring for ‘forgotten’ area

        Council News A Goodna painter has thrown his hat into the ring.