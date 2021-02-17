Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Tradies' van explodes into flames
News

WATCH: Tradies’ lucky escape as van explodes

by Elise Williams
17th Feb 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two tradies have been forced to flee from their van as it went up in flames near a major Logan shopping centre this morning.

The blaze took hold of the van at about 7.40am on Mungaree Drive in Shailer Park, just a few hundred metres from the Logan Hyperdome.

Two tradies were lucky to escape from their burning van.
Two tradies were lucky to escape from their burning van.

It's understood the van was carrying chemicals and fuel when it quickly caught alight.

According to reports, there were a number of small explosions before firefighters were able to get the fire under control just after 8am, while the blaze was finally extinguished at 8.10am.

The Queensland Police Service and two firefighting crews remain on scene.

There are no reports of injury.

Originally published as WATCH: Tradies' lucky escape as van explodes

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $20M hydro-energy plant to boost local job market

        Premium Content $20M hydro-energy plant to boost local job market

        Environment New facility is expected to generate an annual $30 million in revenue

        Armed teen robbed boy in Ipswich CBD

        Premium Content Armed teen robbed boy in Ipswich CBD

        News A judge said he fears a teen offender could end up killing an innocent person if he...

        Remember this? Superb fishing, camping and ‘Big Red’ fun

        Premium Content Remember this? Superb fishing, camping and ‘Big Red’ fun

        Sport Kirkleagh Klassic freshwater competitions were best in Australia, providing...

        • 17th Feb 2021 10:30 AM
        IN COURT: Full names of 207 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 207 people appearing in court today

        Crime The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day