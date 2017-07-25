24°
WATCH: Toddler walks into path of oncoming truck

By
25th Jul 2017 9:58 AM

ONE CHILD is lucky to be alive following a chilling near miss on a Queensland highway. 

Astonishing dashcam footage captures the moment a small child wandered alone onto the road into the path of an oncoming truck.

Disaster was only averted thanks to the quick actions of truck driver Niell Graham, who managed to pull up his vehicle in time. 

Niell said he was travelling though North Queensland town of Childers when disaster struck.

"I saw very small child about two years of age on the road," Niell explained.

"By the time I came to a stop the child turned around and ran back."

After coming to a full stop on the corner of the highway Niell said he watched as the child was pulled off the road, by who he thought was a very concerned guardian.

