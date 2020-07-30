WATCH: Timelapse of installation of 50-tonne building

A NEW 50-tonne switchboard building which weighs as much as 10 elephants has been installed at the Bundamba Sewage Treatment Plant.

It is part of a $59 million dollar investment by Urban Utilities is making in Ipswich this financial year in water and sewerage infrastructure.

It was brought on site in the dead of night under police escort.

Urban Utilities spokeswoman Michelle Cull said a 350-tonne crane was needed to lower it into place.

"Arriving at the plant at 4am under police escort, the building holds all of the switchboards that supply electricity to the 20-hectare site," she said.

"As our Bundamba treatment plant is in a low-lying area in Ipswich, this is part of a project to raise critical assets to help protect them against future floods.

"Around 16 million litres of wastewater from 133,000 people arrives at Bundamba to be screened and treated every day.

Urban Utilities spokeswoman Michelle Cull with Ipswich Water Industry Worker Josh Kuss.

"So, the plant has a big and important job to do to keep the region moving."

Over the next 12 months, Urban Utilities will spend $24 million on renewing and upgrading sewage treatment plants and $5 million on replacing water pipes across the region.

Ms Cull said the significant investment in essential water and sewerage infrastructure would support economic development.

"Ipswich is one of the fastest growing local government areas in Queensland so it's important we lay the foundations for the future as well as maintain our existing 3,400km local pipe network," she said.

"Our capital works program is also an economic stimulus in the local community by supporting jobs, development and supply chains.

"We're proud to be playing our part in helping Queensland unite and recover from the global economic impact of COVID-19."