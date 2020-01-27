WATCH: Time lapse of new Ipswich schools being built

A NEW $120 million education precinct in South Ripley is being hailed as a "significant milestone" for one of Ipswich's fastest growing communities by Education Minister Grace Grace.

Ripley Valley State School features an admin building, a canteen and resource centre, a multipurpose hall and oval, as well as areas for prep and general learning.

Ripley Valley State Secondary College features an admin building, junior learning spaces, a junior applied technology centre, robotics centre and a business, fashion and design graphics centre.

Ripley Valley primary school time lapse: Time lapse of construction of Ripley Valley State School.



The high school will grow by one year level every year to offer Years 7 to 12 by 2024.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller said Ripley Valley State School is the only new state primary school opening across Queensland today.

"We know that Ipswich is a fast-growing community and it's wonderful that the Government has responded to that with the construction of these two new schools," she said.

"I'd like to highlight the hard work of the P & C members at both schools, they've been wonderful.

"Contractor Watpac has also done a great job creating these two modern schools, with construction supporting more than 300 local jobs.

"I'm looking forward to watching these schools grow."