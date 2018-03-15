Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Tabbimobile Pacific Highway collision
News

WATCH: Three vehicle collision that closed Pacific Highway

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

TORRENTIAL rain was a contributing factor to a three vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimobile yesterday, but it was the quick reflexes of the drivers, and some luck that prevented any injuries.

Coffs/Clarence Region Acting Duty Officer Darren Williams said that the crash occurred just after 5.15pm near the Jackybulbin Road turnoff at Tabbimobile.

Heavy rain caused a small Hino truck travelling north to lose control and aquaplane across the Pacific Highway, hitting a small vehicle white vehicle travelling south.

Behind the white vehicle, a B-Double, fearing a head-on collision with the truck crossed to the wrong side of the road, and the Hino truck collided with the passenger side door.

Three vehicle collision at Tabbimobile
Three vehicle collision at Tabbimobile Adam Hourigan

The truck had just filled its tanks with 750litres of diesel at Woodburn, and approximately 300 litres of fuel leaked onto the highway and onto waterways near the new Pacific Highway roadworks.

The highway was closed in both directions for approximately three hours while Hazmat crews contained the scene, and the truck was moved allowing for one lane to open.

None of the occupants of the vehicles were injured in the smash.

Live Traffic NSW has this morning advised that vehicles exceeding 2.5m in width will not be able to pass the crash site today until the truck recovery is complete, which should be around mid afternoon.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Rising Ipswich star's debut at historic theatre

Rising Ipswich star's debut at historic theatre

News After nearly giving up singing Sophie finds her way to lead role

REVEALED: Where $80m LAND 400 centre will be built

REVEALED: Where $80m LAND 400 centre will be built

Environment The Ipswich site where Rheinmetall will build combat vehicles

Dad loses licence taking pregnant wife to hospital

Dad loses licence taking pregnant wife to hospital

News Anxious Ipswich man's excuse for driving disqualified

  • 15th Mar 2018 5:00 AM
Ipswich apprentice's once in a lifetime opportunity

Ipswich apprentice's once in a lifetime opportunity

News Jordan heads north for unique experience

  • 15th Mar 2018 5:08 AM

Local Partners