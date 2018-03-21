WATCH: Brazen thief steals smokes using power tool

IPSWICH detectives are investigating the theft of a large quantity of cigarettes from an Augustine Heights supermarket.

About 4am on March 2 a man broke into the rear of the Leon Capra Dr business.

He went to a locked storage area, breaking in and stealing a large number of cigarettes with what appears to be an angle grinder.

Ipswich detectives investigating the theft of a large quantity of cigarettes from an Augustine Heights supermarket on Friday, March 2 are appealing for public assistance. Contributed

The man - who was wearing dark clothing and had his head and face covered - is described as average in height and build.

Queensland Police detectives are appealing for public assistance.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.