Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Augustine Heights cigarette thief
Crime

WATCH: Brazen thief steals smokes using power tool

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Mar 2018 3:09 PM

IPSWICH detectives are investigating the theft of a large quantity of cigarettes from an Augustine Heights supermarket.

About 4am on March 2 a man broke into the rear of the Leon Capra Dr business.

He went to a locked storage area, breaking in and stealing a large number of cigarettes with what appears to be an angle grinder. 

Ipswich detectives investigating the theft of a large quantity of cigarettes from an Augustine Heights supermarket on Friday, March 2 are appealing for public assistance.
Ipswich detectives investigating the theft of a large quantity of cigarettes from an Augustine Heights supermarket on Friday, March 2 are appealing for public assistance. Contributed

The man - who was wearing dark clothing and had his head and face covered - is described as average in height and build.

Queensland Police detectives are appealing for public assistance.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

augustine heights cigarettes queensland police thief
Ipswich Queensland Times
SELLING OUT: Where to get the QT today

SELLING OUT: Where to get the QT today

News My First Year 2018 has readers snapping up the paper quick

REVEALED: The high profile person helping hunt council's CEO

REVEALED: The high profile person helping hunt council's CEO

Council News A panel will decide who will be the next council CEO

Why Papa's Sushi and Bar is shutting down

Why Papa's Sushi and Bar is shutting down

News Popular Ipswich restaurant will serve its last dish this weekend

‘Dumb f**ks’: The words coming back to bite Mark Zuckerberg

‘Dumb f**ks’: The words coming back to bite Mark Zuckerberg

News ‘Dumb f**ks’: The two words coming back to bite Mark Zuckerberg

Local Partners